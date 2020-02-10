Pianist Derek Parsons

On Monday, February 10, at 4 p.m., Derek Parsons, professor of piano at Furman University in South Carolina, and Peter Cooper, dean of the School of Music at Southern Adventist University, will perform Healey Willan’s Piano Concerto in C minor, HWC76a. They will play Caroline Owen and Parsons’s arrangement for two pianos.

That evening after the concert, Parsons will be hosting a piano masterclass at 6:30 p.m. The following evening, Tuesday, February 11, at 7:30 p.m., Parsons will perform a solo recital featuring the works of Haydn, Ginastera, Liszt, and others.

Since his orchestral debut at age 12, Parsons has been performing for appreciative audiences in a career that has spanned four decades. Critics have hailed him as “a wonderfully sensitive musical artist” (The Brantford Expositor). Active as an orchestral soloist, recitalist, and collaborative artist, Parsons has performed throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Spain, Italy, and China, playing repertoire of various styles, genres, and periods.

All of these events will take place in Ackerman Auditorium on Southern’s campus and will be free to attend

