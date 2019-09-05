The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will look to close out its 2019 season in hilarious style beginning Aug. 29 with a two-weekend run of the outside-the-box Steve Martin comedy “Picasso at the Lapin Agile.”

There are tons of “walks into a bar jokes,” but imagine if Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso happened to do just that.

Director Anthony Mrotek’s debut effort at TRP will give audiences that very scenario in the witty, thought-provoking play penned by one of America’s most beloved comedic minds.

“It's the turn of the 20th century, and two of the new centuries’ soon-to-be most influential figures meet by chance one evening in a Paris bar,” Mrotek said. “In a play written by Steve Martin, yes that Steve Martin, we see what would happen if a young Albert Einstein and a young Pablo Picasso had the chance to converse for one night. Perhaps the topics would vary from Unified Field Theory to how an idea comes to be – but, mostly they talk about women.”

The cast of 10 (six men and four women) includes a nice blend of TRP veterans and newcomers who’ve banded together to tell this interesting and highly entertaining story.

“The Lapin Agile was a bar frequented by many artists that are now revered for their skill,” Mrotek explained. “This play attempts to give us a glimpse of what that life was like before their names became bigger than their art.”

The title character of Pablo Picasso is being played by actor Will Park, while Greg Rambin, Sr. will tackle the role of Albert Einstein. The cast is rounded out by Laurie Shaw, Kitty Reel, Tim Pridemore, Tanner Blackton, Joshua Garcia, Christian Smith, Chris M. Cooper, and Jennifer Weaver.

Mrotek says he, stage manager Katie Olsen, and the cast tried to incorporate some of the flavor of both Einstein and Picasso into different aspects of the show’s fabric.

“We looked to some of the master works from that time frame as inspiration for some of our set and costumes,” Mrotek said. “Perhaps you may be able to spot one of your favorite paintings come to life.”

Performances of the show will take place Aug. 29, 30, 31, and Sept. 5, 6, and 7 at 7:30 p.m. with a special 2 p.m. matinee slated for Saturday, Sept. 7.

Tickets are $10 general admission, $8 for seniors and students, and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com or in the box office prior to show time. TRP is located inside the historic Ringgold Depot – 155 Depot Street, Ringgold, Ga. 30736.

Mrotek encourages the community to come see the show he and the cast have worked so hard on.

“This has always been one of my all-time favorite plays, and it has been exciting and fun to bring it to life,” Mrotek said.