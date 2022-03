× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing Pickup for a Pint Pickup for a pint

Join us for our 4th Pickup for a Pint event to Keep TN Beautiful! We will meet at the brewery and head to a nearby waterway in need of some love!

Our Success so far:

*Volunteers: 40

*Volunteer hours: 80

*Recovered bags of trash: 92

*Recovered tires: 24

Those who participate will earn a free pint if they are 21+. All ages are welcome to join though.

Signup via Signup Genius so we can keep in touch with those attending!