Live music
The Pickup Lions
Rumors 3884 Hixon Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Charity & FundraisersFriends Of The Library Fall Book Sale
-
Education & Learning This & ThatBattle of Chickamauga: Ranger-Guided Tours and Presentations
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Beginning Acrylic Painting with Karen Reader
-
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning This & ThatOpen House
-
Wednesday
-
Education & Learning This & ThatBattle of Chickamauga: Ranger-Guided Tours and Presentations
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family OutdoorNoontunes: Dr. B and the Ease
-
-
Charity & FundraisersNational Park Night
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
Thursday
-
Education & Learning This & ThatBattle of Chickamauga: Ranger-Guided Tours and Presentations
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Intermediate Drawing with Victoria Pearmain
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Drawing Basics with Victoria Pearmain
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
Friday
-
Charity & Fundraisers“Un-Teal” There is a Cure Foundation Golf Tournament
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family This & ThatPARK(ing) Day Chattanooga
-
-
Education & Learning This & ThatBattle of Chickamauga: Ranger-Guided Tours and Presentations
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatYour Little Black Dress
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatGo Fest
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family MarketsCleveland Geekster
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyNativity Rising Artists: Telemann Rediscovered
-
-
Education & Learning This & ThatBattle of Chickamauga: Living History Programs
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Education & LearningHow to Hear Yourself: A Fall Weekend Writing Retreat
-
-
Theater & DanceDisney's "Newsies"
-
Concerts & Live MusicBarnett & Company Cantata Series Opener