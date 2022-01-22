× Expand wanderlinger brewing Pickup for a pint

Join us on Saturday morning to clean up our community and earn yourself a pint!

We are proud to partner with the TN Craft Brewers Guild and Keep TN Beautiful to PITCH IN and host Pick-Up for a Pint on Jan. 22. Pick up litter, get a free pint – it’s that simple! Register at pitchinTN.com/getinvolved. Please register so we can plan for supplies.

Those who participate who are age 21+ will earn a token for a pint at the brewery! All ages are welcome to participate.

We will be meeting at the brewery at 9am and heading to Suck Creek nearby to cleanup what we can. Stay for an hour or more to earn your token.