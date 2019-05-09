Kick off Mother's Day by supporting mothers of young children with special needs. Signal Centers’ Second Annual Picnic on the Playground will take place on Thursday, May 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on the beautifully landscaped Friends Playground located at 109 North Germantown Road., Chattanooga, TN 37411. (Rain or shine – we have you covered.)

The Second Annual Picnic on the Playground is a party with a purpose, complete with catered food, wine, beverages, craft beer (provided by the Naked River Brewing Company), a themed silent auction, and live music from Ryan Oyer (2015 Road to Nightfall winner). With the donation of any art supply appropriate for a preschool-aged child, attendees are entered to win an incredible door prize valued at over $175 from the Naked River Brewing Company.

The Second Annual Picnic on the Playground benefits Signal Centers Children’s Services, an early learning program for children from six weeks to Kindergarten age. Approximately 80% of children enrolled have a disability, and 85% percent are eligible for free and reduced lunches, with many living within the surrounding, diverse communities of Brainerd and East Ridge.

For more information on Ryan Oyer and to hear his latest single, visit RyanOyer.com

For more information on the Naked River Brewing Company, visit NakedRiverBrewing.com

For more information about Signal Centers and our Second Annual Picnic on the Playground, contact Chris Berryman at 423-698-8528 or Chris_Berryman@signalcenters.org

Tickets are $30 (plus applicable fees) in advance and can be purchased at www.signalcenters.org/events. There, you will find full event information and a FAQ section.Day-of tickets will be available at the event for $40.

Bring your appetites, laughter, comfortable shoes, and generous hearts! If you are unable to attend, consider making a financial contribution at www.signalcenters.org or donate to the silent auction (tickets to local events/attractions/movie theaters, gift certificates to your favorite restaurants, gift cards to local/online retail stores, etc.).