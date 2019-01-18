Butch Ross

Pilgrim Church 400 Glenwood Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Chattanooga multi-instrumentalist and mountain dulcimer maestro Butch Ross has tackled everything from Radiohead to Bach and come away with a renewed appreciation for what the humble dulcimer is capable of. No genre is off-limits, nor is there a limit to what Ross has envisioned for this specific instrument.

Pilgrim Church 400 Glenwood Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
423 6980264
