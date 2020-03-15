We will be having a pinball tournament on Sunday March 15th from 2pm-4pm. The tournament will be "Flipper Frenzy" style and you can earn IFPA points for playing.
Pinball Tournament (IFPA)
Classic Arcade Pinball Museum 409 Broad St 409 Broad St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
-
Theater & DanceThe Dining Room
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBailey Bigger + Meagan Tyler Alford
-
-
Education & Learning Health & Wellness Talks & ReadingsWriting the Mind Alive: An Intro to Proprioceptive Writing
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicHill City Sessions: SMITH
-
Theater & DanceThe Dining Room
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningAlla-Prima Portrait Workshop with Sean Cheetham
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatFriday the 13th Humane Society Benefit
-
Education & LearningHome Organizing 101
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsAn Evening with the Artists
-
Saturday
-
Charity & FundraisersRise Against Hunger
-
-
Concerts & Live Music This & That13th Annual Irish Festival
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningCharcoal Portrait Drawing with Kate Zambrano
-
Education & LearningBeginner Cookie Decorating: St. Patrick's Day
-
-
Home & Garden OutdoorPruning Intensive Workshop
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music This & That13th Annual Irish Festival
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkSt. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningCharcoal Portrait Drawing with Kate Zambrano
-
Concerts & Live MusicGleewood
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
Monday
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Singing Circle: Three Week Workshop
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Slow Session Players, Stringer’s Ridge
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
Concerts & Live MusicBarron Wilson
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicSoggy Daisies
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkSt. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatDavid Greenberger: Good Perspective
-
Education & Learning This & ThatFree Indoor Archery Session
-
Business & CareerChattanewbies
-
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Public Speaking - Two Part Workshop
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli
-