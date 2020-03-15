Pinball Tournament (IFPA)

to Google Calendar - Pinball Tournament (IFPA) - 2020-03-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pinball Tournament (IFPA) - 2020-03-15 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pinball Tournament (IFPA) - 2020-03-15 14:00:00 iCalendar - Pinball Tournament (IFPA) - 2020-03-15 14:00:00

Classic Arcade Pinball Museum 409 Broad St 409 Broad St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

We will be having a pinball tournament on Sunday March 15th from 2pm-4pm. The tournament will be "Flipper Frenzy" style and you can earn IFPA points for playing.

Info

Classic Arcade Pinball Museum 409 Broad St 409 Broad St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
This & That
to Google Calendar - Pinball Tournament (IFPA) - 2020-03-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pinball Tournament (IFPA) - 2020-03-15 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pinball Tournament (IFPA) - 2020-03-15 14:00:00 iCalendar - Pinball Tournament (IFPA) - 2020-03-15 14:00:00
DI 17.11

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

March 12, 2020

Friday

March 13, 2020

Saturday

March 14, 2020

Sunday

March 15, 2020

Monday

March 16, 2020

Tuesday

March 17, 2020

Wednesday

March 18, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours