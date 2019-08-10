Pinhole Photography 101 - 2 Part Series

In this 2 part class, you will learn how to make your own pinhole camera, take photos with it, and to develop the images yourself in a darkroom.

Session 1 on Saturday, August 10, 11am-1pm

Making the Camera (You'll learn about pinhole photography and build your own camera out of recycled materials).

Session 2 on Saturday, August 17, 11am-1pm

Using the Camera (You will take some outdoor pinhole pics & you’ll be guided through developing your photos in a darkroom!)

Supplies: All materials/supplies will be provided However, if you have an oatmeal container sitting in your recycling can, bring it along!

About the teacher:

Carrie Pendergrass received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art, with a concentration in Painting, from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She then went on to receive a Masters of Education degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Over the last twenty years, Carrie has been a freelance artist, art educator, and small-business owner. Currently she is the Gallery Director for a local non-profit called the H*Art Gallery on the Southside. H*Art Gallery offers a space for homeless, disabled and other non-traditional artists to make and sell their artwork. She’s also been teaching art through grant-funded opportunities like Arts Build’s Artist-in-Residency Program and private and public instruction through Townsend Atelier, Hart Gallery, and other venues. You can find her as “Sewn to the Sea” on Facebook and Instagram and through sewntothesea.com