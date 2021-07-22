Pinterest Night: Nail it or Fail it

Pinterest presents a world of possibilities, but let’s be honest: some of the possibilities are actually impossible. Insert Pinterest Nights, a chance to try our hand at something new that we will all either nail or fail together.

Each Pinterest Night, we’ll be joined by a guest artist who will take us through something they’ve never tried before to see if the idea matches the outcome.

First up, we have Lisa Denney, a textile artist and painter, who will take us through a pin she’s been dying to try.

Admission includes a fee for the artist, as well as supplies. Beverages and snacks will be served.

Masks encouraged.

About the artist:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

Art & Exhibitions
