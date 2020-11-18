Pioneer Days

Journey back in time to the 1800's when life was much simpler—or was it? Hands on learning geared towards elementary aged students. See for yourself what it was like for our ancestors as they carved out an existence in the wilderness. Experience the sights, the sounds, the smells, and the work that made up their everyday life. See demonstrations of such skills as Dutch-oven cooking, wood tools, butter churning, apple cider press, corn shucking, corn husk doll making, and much more! Don't forget to visit historic Spring Frog Cabin for a cabin tour, which is open each year.

Masks will be required for all participants.

Cost: $7.50/person (ages 4+)

Reservations are required for this event and can be made for one hour time slots (9:00 am, 10:00 am, and 11:00 am). Groups will have approximately one hour to visit the stations and may then use the picnic tables if you choose to bring sack lunches.

To reserve your spot or volunteer for this event contact Amber Douglas at adouglas@chattaudubon.org

For more information visit our website at www.chattanoogaaudubon.org/pioneerdays