The 2nd annual PioneerFest fall festival will be held at Camp Jordan Park on Saturday, September 7 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. and is sponsored by the East Ridge Needy Child Fund. PioneerFest brings area residents and civic, religious, and businesses together for a FREE fun-filled family day. There will be fun for everyone--food, games, entertainment, craft vendors, a Cruise-In for car enthusiasts and the first ever East Ridge Has Talent! For information about the event or to register to participate as a food/craft vendor or a contestant in East Ridge Has Talent contact Alicia Stanfield at 423.802.5777 or Mimi Lowrey at 423.255.5509.