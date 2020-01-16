"Pioneering the Edge" with Morris Mitchell

The works of Morris Mitchell will be featured in a gallery, titled “Pioneering the Edge,” at Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design, opening on January 16, at 6 p.m. Mitchell was mentored by artist Loren Wilford at the Ringling College of Art and Design. He graduated from Ringling in 1959 and later taught there for 42 years. Upon moving to Chattanooga, Mitchell now works with organizations–such as Mark Making–to create humanitarian-focused art. Mitchell’s work will be on display in the John C. Williams gallery until February 14.