Planning for 2021

Who wants to think about planning for a new year when 2020 has been so much of a challenge? How could I possibly make goals not knowing if I’ll be allowed outside?

We know it’s hard but before you buy that shiny new planner (or decide to do nothing at all!), let’s refresh our goals, develop some plans and put some actions in place that we can do to bring in the new year with optimism and intention.

In this interactive workshop, we will explore different planning layouts and styles as we discuss our processes. Bring your planner and an open mind and leave with a process that will help you maximize your system, prioritize your time and free up some mental space for more productive thoughts and actions.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.