Plant Natives 2017! Designing for Nature Symposium

The 6th Annual Native Plant Symposium & Expo - Symposium talks and a large expo including native plant vendors and ecological exhibiters.

Planting in a Post-Wild World with Claudia West - We live in a global city and few wild places remain in today’s world. This requires a new form of planting design to bring wildness and ecological value back into our landscape. Learn how native plants will fit into our future landscape and how plant community based design strategies can help you meet aesthetic and ecological goals during your next planting project.

Challenges to Using Native Plants in Commercial and Residential Design: A Landscape Architect’s Perspective with Steve Sanchez - Insights into the challenges that face landscape architects and designers who wish to promote the increased use of native plants in their projects.

Practical Considerations in Native Plant Landscapes with Mike Berkley - What it takes to have a successful installation.

Native Plants and Sustainable Landscapes with Rick Huffman Rick Huffman - Sustainability and how native plants play a critical role in the biodiversity of our landscapes.

