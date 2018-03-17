Plant Natives 2018! What's the Buzz?

UTC University Center 245 A E. 5th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The sixth annual native plant symposium and seminar weekend will be a great opportunity to learn about the types of native pollinators that visit our gardens and how we can foster all parts of their life cycles.

Featured speakers include Heather Holm, author of Pollinators of Native Plants and Bees: An Identification and Native Plant Forage Guide, Phyllis Stiles, Founder and Executive Director of Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA, and Carol Reese, Research Horticulture Specialist at UT's West Tennessee. Lunch is included in the ticket price. Sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Wild Ones native plant advocates.

UTC University Center 245 A E. 5th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
