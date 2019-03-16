Plant Natives 2019 Symposium: Partnering with Nature

The 8th Annual Native Plant Symposium presented by the Tennessee Valley Chapter of Wild Ones is designed for both casual and experienced gardeners and landscapers. Learn from experts on how to garden with native plants by working with rather than against nature. Network with other folks interested in promoting biodiversity by using native plants in home, community, business, and government-managed landscapes. Get inspired to partner with nature in your corner of the world.

This year’s Symposium features Larry Weaner, landscape designer and author of "Garden Revolution." Weaner advocates shedding counter-productive gardening practices for natural landscaping that is both effective and sustainable.

Also speaking will be Dwayne Estes, PhD, Austin Peay State University Botany Professor and Executive Director, Southeastern Grasslands Initiative, advocates for bringing back native Southeastern grasslands and Jenny Cruse-Sanders, PhD, Director, State Botanical Garden of Georgia, on efforts to increase native plant communities not just in the wild but urban and suburban communities.

Register by March 14 for the advance ticket discount.

All Symposium tickets include lunch:

Wild Ones Members: $55 in advance (through 3/14/19)

Non-members: $65 in advance (through 3/14/19)

Students with valid school photo ID: $20

All tickets after 3/14/19 or at the door: $75