The Tennessee Valley Chapter of Wild Ones is holding its eleventh annual event, "Plant Natives 2022!" This event will include two primary components:

- Virtual and In-Person Symposium | Saturday, March 12 | 9 am-4:30 pm EST

- Outdoor Native Plant Marketplace | Saturday, March 19 | 9 am-3 pm EDT

Recordings of all symposium presentations will be available for a period of three months for all registrants.

Participants may register and pay for the in-person or virtual symposium at www.tnvalleywildones.org/plant-natives-2022. Early registration for the symposium, with discounted fee, goes through March 5. Students with valid college ID will receive a further discount.

The Outdoor Native Plant Marketplace is free and will be held in Chattanooga at the First Horizon Pavilion. Regional native plant nurseries and other vendors will offer plants and products for sale to the general public.

“Plant Natives 2022!” event details are provided in the attached press release and flyer.

Wild Ones is a national organization that promotes environmentally sound landscaping practices to preserve biodiversity through the maintenance, restoration, and establishment of native plant communities.