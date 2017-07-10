Plant This, Not That

Join Tennessee State Natural Areas regional stewardship ecologist, Lisa Huff, for a presentation to highlight some great alternative native plants to replace or use instead of invasive exotics. The presentation is specific to exotic species and alternatives in the East Tennessee region. We will also discuss techniques for getting rid of exotics.

Lisa Huff has been working in her field since 1981 and has participated in diverse work as an environmental scientist and researcher, program manager, and developer. Lisa is currently tasked with the daily operations and management of over 42,000 acres in 21 natural areas for the Tennessee Division of Natural Areas.

Sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Wild Ones.