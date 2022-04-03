Plant Wildflower Seeds

× Expand Grace Episcopal Church Grace Church Front Lawn, Spring 2022

Make Plants! Seed Bomb Construction! Sunday, April 3 from 12:30- 1:30 pm, sponsored by the GreenGrace Environmental Action Team, Grace Episcopal Church. The event is free and open to the public and takes place at Grace Episcopal Church, 20 Belvoir Avenue, Chattanooga.

Lisa Lemza, comments, “Come join us on Sunday to construct 'seed bombs' loaded with tough, full- sun seeds for native plants. These are designed to be tossed into bare dirt, as initial, erosion-combating cover for waste and abandoned land. These plants will provide for many species of pollinators. We will roll soil, water, compost, and seeds together; participants may take home their share of whatever we construct, while supplies and time last. Seed bomb construction will be proceeded by brief prayers and blessing for pollinators and the other "little things that run the world" (E.O. Wilson). This is a fun activity designed for kids of all ages.”

Grace Episcopal Church is a member of GreenFaith, a worldwide, multi-faith climate and environmental movement: https://www.saygrace.net/greenfaith.html.