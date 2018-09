Come celebrate the Miller Park Grand Opening with an afternoon of fun in the park. All activities are free and open to the public.

2PM Big Blue Blocks with Art 120

2:45PM Storytime with Chattanooga Public Library and ELLAchattanooga's Biblioburro

3PM Soccer with Operation Get Active

3PM Interactive Science Fun with Creative Discovery Museum

4PM Color the City with 800 Collective

4PM Sidewalk Stages with SoundCorps

6:10PM East Lake Expression Engine Concert