Playlist My Vision: Curating the Perfect Playlist for Your 2022 Vision

We’re kicking it up a notch this year and giving our visions a multimedia touch by translating what we have established on our vision boards and giving them a soundtrack. Multimedia enhances enjoyment and improves retention and gives life.*

During this workshop, we will work with local music master DJMCPRO to brainstorm songs that match the goals and vibe of our vision board. Just snap a picture of your vision board or have the list of goals you used to develop your board and be ready to develop your 2022 soundtrack.

No vision board, NO PROBLEM. You will still be able to develop and rock your new year with a custom soundtrack.

Please note: masks are required.

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career