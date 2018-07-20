Mishaps & Laughter Abound in Back Alley’s Comedy Play On!

In association with Samuel French Inc., Back Alley Productions invites you to enjoy an evening of laughter at Play On!, a comedy about the mishaps of theatre productions. Performances are July 13 through 22, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Mars Theater, located at 117 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, GA 30728.

Each show lasts approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission. Tickets are available at BAPshows.com or at the box office 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. Visit BAPshows.com/season-passes for information on season passes.

“If you’ve ever seen a live theatre show, Play On! will seem familiar. We’ve all been to a performance where a giant crash is heard back stage during the most serious scene or the wig falls off the lead actress. All those little mishaps are compounded in Play On! Anyone involved in an aspect of live production will be able to empathize with the story’s characters as well, which includes comedic takes not only on the ‘actors’, but also the director, the stage manager, the local playwright, the audio/lighting technician, and the intern,”

What’s the show about? A show within a show, to put it simply. The story takes place in a small Georgia town where a community theatre group is rehearsing a murder-mystery, Murder Most Foul, but at four days to opening night, none of the cast remembers their lines, the set is nowhere near finished, the costumes don’t fit, the sound guy plays car horn sounds in the middle of scenes, and the playwright keeps rewriting the script. This results in hilarious arguments among the director, cast, and crew while one laughter-inducing misfortune after the other occurs during rehearsals. We witness the theatre group’s hysterically chaotic rehearsals, and the finale ‘“opening night,” where everything that can go wrong, does go wrong.

The ensemble cast includes Dillon Hartley, Gavin Russell, Zachery Green, Keegan Westra, Sara Miller, Michael Tate, Greg Guinn, Kelsey Jordan, Sarah Lee, Madeline Cepeda, and Jack Pressley.

Audiences are advised that the show contains mild language.