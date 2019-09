On Sunday Sept. 22, at 3:00 p.m., join St. Paul’s for a walking tour of Pleasant Gardens Cemetery, one of Chattanooga’s historically black cemeteries and the resting place of Ed Johnson, a victim of lynching. We will learn about local history and Ed’s story, and share the Eucharist. Meet at the corner of Rowe Rd. and Ridgeside Rd.

Contact Mtr. Claire Brown at brown@stpaulschatt.org