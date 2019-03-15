Ployd, Mad Salvy, Nice Things
JJ's Bohemia 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Thursday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicEmerald Butler
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicPentagram, Brother Dege, Dirty Streets
-
Concerts & Live MusicButch Ross
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli
-
Concerts & Live MusicMike & Nancee Micham
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Home & Garden Markets2019 Native Plant Marketplace & Expo
-
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatShamrock City
-
Education & LearningWildlife Photography Workshop
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenAll About Spring Rose Care!
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatShamrock City
-
Concerts & Live MusicRowdy Henson
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicPay The Reckoning
-
Concerts & Live MusicPeAcE MeRcHaNtS
-
Concerts & Live MusicWebb Barringer Band
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
Education & LearningBeginner Poetry
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMike McDade
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicEric Kirkendoll
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicSongwriters Stage
Wednesday
-
This & ThatEXPO Chattanooga
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicJazz In The Lounge: Dexter Bell & Friends