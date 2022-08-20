Plum Nelly Depot Art Show

Come and enjoy local and regional arts and crafts in air-conditioned comfort at the foot of Lookout Mountain! The first annual Plum Nelly Depot Arts and Crafts Show will be held at the Trenton Community Center, 105 Price Street (across from Jenkins Park) on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00am to 5:30pm.

Exhibits will include watercolors, photography, acrylic paintings, jewelry, art gourds, textile items, suede garments, quilts, body henna, and more for sale by artists including Toni Gwaltney, Ruth Pearl, Titus Cartwright, LeAnne Johnson, Becky Pennington, Holt Webb, Jayne James and more. As a special feature, Ken Pennington, Lookout Mountain author, artist and historian, will be signing his new book The Rockeaters, and Holt Webb will be reading from, signing and giving away copies of his recently published children’s book, I Know in My Heart.

The show is presented by the Alliance for Dade, Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center. Admission is free to the public.

The Alliance for Dade is a 501c6 non-profit organization with a mission to promote business and tourism, enhance economic and community development, and serve as a catalyst for improving the overall quality of life in Dade County. For more information, visit https://alliancefordade.com or Like Us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AllianceforDade