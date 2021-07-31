Plumbline Project Student Recital

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Plumbline Project Student Recital

Celebrate the future of dance with a recital by the students and instructors from the Plumbline Project. Violinist Bryony Stroud Watson will accompany the performance with Vivaldi’s “Summer” from The Four Seasons concerti. The recital choreography is inspired by "Power, Passion & Pose: Photographs by Ken Browar and Deborah Ory".

This program will be held on the museum covered terrace and is free and open to the public. Guests wishing to view the exhibit can visit the museum that afternoon with regular admission rates ($20 general, free for members and youth 17 & under).

Art & Exhibitions, Outdoor, Theater & Dance
4232670968
