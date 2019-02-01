"Poems For The Sky" Opening Reception

In-Town Gallery features a showing of paintings entitled “poems for the sky” by Chattanooga artist, Jaime Barks. Barks, who grew up roaming the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, creates dynamic paintings characterized by a strong sense of design, line, and color that seek to capture the wild earthy magic she felt during those hours alone in woods.

”My goal,” she says, “is to make artwork that connects people to nature and to each other.” Barks’s “poems for the sky” will be on display through February 28th, with an opening reception Friday, February 1st, 5-8 pm. In-Town Gallery is located at 26A Frazier Avenue and offers contemporary art and fine craft by 32 local and regional artists.

Jaime Barks’s paintings are in numerous private collections and public venues throughout the United States. Though she chose to get her degree in communications (Lee University) she took as many art and photography classes as she could.

“I’ve drawn and made art all my life but it never occurred to me that I could do it for a living,” she says. However, after her children were born, she embarked on a rigorous project in which she made drawings everyday for two years. During this time she developed her distinctive technique using pen and watercolor before switching to fluid acrylics, the medium she most often uses today.

Barks’s distinctive paintings are immediately recognizable. An example of her strong sense of design and color can be found “the process of change”, a large painting measuring 48x48, it is done on four 48x12 vertical panels which form a quadriptych. This use of four panels underscores the passage of time and seasons. Greens, violets, yellows and blues flow into each other as the viewer’s eye moves across the panels, experiencing the process of change as the continual flow nature is woven in color and line.

Another painting,“fall in the woods”, a diptych composed of two 24x16 panels, presents us with stability and grandeur. A boldly drawn tree trunk unites the two panels, soaring upward, leading the viewer’s eye to the dancing yellow leaf canopy above. The artist’s rhythmic use of line combines with the lively yellows to suggest a life force flowing to the sky. Barks, who says she is “drawn by both chaos and control” gives realization to this paradox in a forceful way.

Jaime Barks’s “poems for the sky” will be on display at In-Town Gallery until February 28th. The reception is February 1st (5-8).

In-Town Gallery is an artist co-op gallery that is open 7 days a week and offers a wide range of art and fine craft from 32 artists, including paintings in many media, hand-painted silk scarves and clothing, sculpture, pottery, and handcrafted wood items. Also featured are works in stained glass and exquisite handmade jewelry, and a special section dedicated to fine art photography.

In-Town Gallery is located on the North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue (423-267-9214) 11 AM - 6 PM Monday - Saturday and 1 PM - 5 PM Sunday.