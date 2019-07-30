Star Line Books is pleased to announce a celebration of humorous verse, light verse, and satire, to take place Tuesday, June 30 at 6 PM. Bring your own poems or those of others and be prepared to read them out loud.

“Wet dog is the friendliest.” – Ogden Nash

Poetry of Humor is a Fifth Tuesday event. Ray Zimmerman is producer and host for Fifth Tuesday events, now in their fourth year at Star Line Books.

Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, its too dark to read.” – Groucho Marxs

Speaking in a book review:

“This novel should not be tossed aside lightly. It should be thrown with great force.” – Dorothy Parker

