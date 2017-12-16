Poetry with Jenny Sadre-Orafai & Carrie Meadows
Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDoyle Dykes
-
Concerts & Live MusicEarl Brackin Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicString Theory: Philip Setzer, Edward Arron, & Gloria Chien
-
-
Theater & DanceKinky Boots
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Mike McDade
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live Music MarketsHoliday Market in Miller Plaza
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessThe Chattery Presents "Gifts, Pampering & Fun!"
-
Thursday
-
Charity & FundraisersHumane Educational Society Night
-
Art & ExhibitionsInterference: Solo Show By Damien Crisp
-
Concerts & Live MusicForever Bluegrass
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Friday
-
This & ThatAdoption Extravaganza
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmanda Rose, Caney Village
-
Kids & Family This & ThatHarry Potter Magical Holiday Ball
Saturday
-
This & ThatAdoption Extravaganza
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicFritsl Butler
-
Concerts & Live MusicRivermont Presbyterian Church Christmas Cantata
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSweet Georgia Sound
-
Concerts & Live MusicBrooks Hubbard
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
Theater & DanceHoliday Dance Session
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & FamilyHistoric Glendon Place Holiday Luminaries
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningTraffic Skills for Bike Commuting
-
Education & LearningDiscussing Cooperatives
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band