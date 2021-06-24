Pogo

Thank you to those who came out and enjoyed "Sullivan Band" on May 27th! We look forward to everyone coming out for "POGO" coming to The Commons on Thursday, June 24th at 7:00 p.m.

"POGO is a new rock group in Chattanooga with members that have been playing in the Chattanooga area for years. Members of the band have played with and opened for several artists that include Randy, Stella, and Dolly Parton, Alabama, Donna Fargo, Boots Randolph, Floyd Cramer, Exile, etc. Pogo will play songs from the 60s and 70s, including songs by the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Santana, the Eagles, ZZ Top, CCR, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Joe Cocker, Grand Funk Railroad, and many more artists."

Grab blankets or chairs and set up anywhere in or around The Commons to enjoy the concert with your family.

Please understand that Collegedale Credit Union and The Commons will follow the guidance of city officials regarding any need to postpone this event.

For more information on this and upcoming concerts, please visit www.collegedale.org, visit our facebook page (www.facebook.com/Collegedale-Credit-Union-111499710619466), or call 423-396-2101.