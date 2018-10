This week Station Street will continue it’s First Thursdays free bluegrass event! It looks like we’ll have perfect weather and we hope you can join us. We’ll start the party on Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. and all the Station Street restaurants and bars will be participating with street food, games and music!

We’re excited to have Pointe South Bluegrass performing at 7 p.m. This is a pet friendly event. Camping chairs and beach chairs are welcome.