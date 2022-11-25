Polar Express 3D in IMAX

× Expand Warner Bros. Pictures. "A Scene from "The Polar Express," distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures." PHOTOGRAPHS TO BE USED SOLELY FOR ADVERTISING, PROMOTION, PUBLICITY OR REVIEWS OF THIS SPECIFIC MOTION PICTURE AND TO REMAIN THE PROPERTY OF THE STUDIO. NOT FOR SALE OR REDISTRIBUTION.

Returning in 2022 for the holiday season!

(Please note: IMAX is closed Christmas Day.)

Experiencing this holiday tale on the giant six-story screen has become a

family tradition for many. When a doubting young boy takes an

extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks upon a journey

of self-discovery showing him that the wonder of life never fades for

those who believe. Audiences are drawn into this immersive film,

grasping at falling snowflakes, ducking as the train screeches into their

lap and feeling the howl of the steam whistle in surround sound.

Tickets - $8 for members, $10 general admission