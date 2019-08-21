Pom-Pom Wall Hanging

Love the look of fiber art and want to create something for your home? In this class, you’ll learn to make a variety of pom-pom styles and how to turn them into beautiful art for your space.

You’ll learn how to transform single strands of yarn into fluffy, 3-D pom-poms, and how to make rope from multiple strands of yarn. You will arrange the pom-poms and yarn on a metal hoop to create a textural wall hanging for your home.

About the teacher:

Martha Arrington is a recent transplant from Atlanta and is happy to call Chattanooga her new home. She was an elementary school art teacher for 10 years but have dabbled in quite an array of artistic endeavors on the side, such as ceramics, calligraphy, crafting, stationery design, painting with acrylics and watercolors, creative journaling, Zentangle®, you name it. She has an eagerness to learn, and in turn, sharing what she's learned with others. This passion has allowed her to find her calling in teaching the young and old fun new skills to spark creativity.