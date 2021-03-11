Pop-Up & Dance
Friends, music family, and dance monsters are invited to join me for a jam session at Northshore's very own Dark Roast.
$7 at door. 21+
to
Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
