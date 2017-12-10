Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design is pleased to

announce the Fall 2017 Pop-Up Gallery Exhibition on Sunday, December 10,

from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring the work of freshmen and sophomore students

taking foundational art classes, this one-night show will include their drawings,

paintings, films, and more.

“This is an opportunity for our younger students to have the experience of

exhibiting their work,” said Donald Keefe, assistant professor of art. “The rather

open parameters of these ‘practicum' projects allow students to apply what

they’ve learned throughout the semester in diverse and unexpected ways.”

The event, which is held at the end of each semester, will be in the Art Annex at

5061 Colcord Drive (formerly Industrial Drive) on the university’s campus. Light

refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend.