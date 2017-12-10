Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design is pleased to
announce the Fall 2017 Pop-Up Gallery Exhibition on Sunday, December 10,
from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring the work of freshmen and sophomore students
taking foundational art classes, this one-night show will include their drawings,
paintings, films, and more.
“This is an opportunity for our younger students to have the experience of
exhibiting their work,” said Donald Keefe, assistant professor of art. “The rather
open parameters of these ‘practicum' projects allow students to apply what
they’ve learned throughout the semester in diverse and unexpected ways.”
The event, which is held at the end of each semester, will be in the Art Annex at
5061 Colcord Drive (formerly Industrial Drive) on the university’s campus. Light
refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend.