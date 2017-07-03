Pops on the River

An annual celebration of Independence Day, this community event features a free concert by the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Orchestra on July 3 at Coolidge Park. The performance, showcasing a spectrum of patriotic and traditional tunes as well as music from some of America’s most influential composers, is followed by a fireworks finale over the Tennessee River. Blankets, lawn chairs and picnic basket meals are welcome, although food and drink concessions are also available at the park and support the event financially.

Entertainment will start at 5:00 pm with a special tribute to veterans, featuring Veteran War Stories Show by Operation Song. From 5:00-7:00 pm, hear stories from veterans followed by a show debuting Operation Song’s new album showcasing songwriting from Chattanooga veterans and performed by professional Nashville musicians. The Operation Song portion is sponsored by Merrill Lynch and U.S.Xpress. For more information about the innovative therapeutic mission of Operation Song for veterans and its program in Chattanooga visit www.operationsong.org.

Then at 8:00 pm, the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra will begin their patriotic program featuring favorites such as the “Armed Forces Salute,” “Colonel Bogey's March,” “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “1812 Overture.” The symphony will be directed by conductor Kayoko Dan, and the program will feature a guest appearance by bluegrass band, the Dismembered Tennesseans.

The fireworks display, shot from the neighboring Renaissance Park, will begin immediately upon the conclusion of the symphony performance at 9:45 PM.

A variety of food, beer and non-alcoholic drink concessions will be available on site. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a picnic during this concert and fireworks display.

Coolidge Park will be closing to vehicular traffic at 4:30 PM on the day of the show. There will be free shuttle service running from the Republic parking lots (previously owned by UNUM) between 4th and 5th Streets from 4:30-11 PM. The lots are pay-to-park lots. Shuttle pickup and drop off on the north side of the river will be near the Chattanooga Theatre Centre at the intersection of Tremont and River Streets.

In addition to the City of Chattanooga and ArtsBuild, corporate support comes from Integrity Buick GMC Cadillac and Integrity Chevrolet and Alliance Physical Therapy, media support for Pops on the River is provided by Sunny 92.3 and the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Pops on the River is produced by Chattanooga Presents! For more information on the event, visit chattanoogapops.com.