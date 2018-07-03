The 2018 Pops on the River Independence Day celebration will take place on Tuesday, July 3, in Coolidge Park, thanks to the support of the City of Chattanooga and ArtsBuild, along with sponsorships from Erlanger Heart & Lung Institute, Alliance Physical Therapy, Lass & Lions and Champion Windows and Home Exteriors of Chattanooga.

This popular community event will feature a FREE outdoor patriotic concert by the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera (CSO) as well as performances from veteran songwriters with “Operation Song.” A large fireworks display is scheduled for its conclusion at approximately 9:45pm.

Entertainment will start with a special tribute to veterans from 5:00-7:00pm, featuring singers and songwriters from Operation Song, an innovative therapeutic program for veterans. Then at 8:00 pm, the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra will begin their patriotic program featuring favorites such as the “Armed Forces Salute,” “Colonel Bogey's March,” “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “1812 Overture.” The symphony will be directed by conductor Kayoko Dan.

The fireworks display, shot from the neighboring Renaissance Park, will begin immediately upon the conclusion of the symphony’s performance at approximately 9:45 PM.

A variety of food and drink concessions will be available on site. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a picnic during the Pops on the River program. This year a special mobile mural by Latino artists and made possible through an Equity in the Arts grant from ArtsBuild will be on exhibit in the Peace Grove at Coolidge Park.

Coolidge Park will be closing to vehicular traffic at 4:00 PM on the day of the show. There will be free shuttle service running from the Republic parking lots (previously owned by UNUM) between 4th and 5th Streets from 4:30-11:00 pm. The lots are pay-to-park lots. Shuttle pickup and drop off on the north side of the river will be near the Chattanooga Theatre Centre at the intersection of Tremont and River Streets.

Pops on the River is produced by Chattanooga Presents! For more information on the event call 423-265-0771.