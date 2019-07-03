The 2019 Pops on the River Independence Day celebration will take place on Wednesday, July 3, in Coolidge Park, presented by ArtsBuild and sponsored by the City of Chattanooga along with Chick-Fil-A Chattanooga, Ace Hardware, Miller Lite, and EPB Fiber Optics.

This popular community event will feature a FREE outdoor patriotic concert by the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera (CSO) as well as performances from veteran songwriters with “Operation Song.” A large fireworks display is scheduled for its conclusion at approximately 9:45pm.

Starting at 5:30pm, street performers from ArtsBuild funded agencies as well as from Sidewalk Stages will be scattered through the park. Entertainment will also include a special tribute to veterans from 5:00-7:00pm, featuring singers and songwriters from Operation Song, an innovative therapeutic program for veterans. Then at 8:00 pm, the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra will begin their patriotic program featuring favorites such as the “Armed Forces Salute,” “Colonel Bogey's March,” “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “1812 Overture.” Conductor Kayoko Dan will direct the symphony. The New Dismembered Tennesseans will also be featured as special guests.

The fireworks display, shot from the neighboring Renaissance Park, will begin immediately upon the conclusion of the symphony’s performance at approximately 9:45 PM.

A variety of food and drink concessions will be available on site. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a picnic during the Pops on the River program.

Coolidge Park will be closing to vehicular traffic at 4:30 PM on the day of the show. There will be free shuttle service running from the Republic parking lots (previously owned by UNUM) between 4th and 5th Streets from 4:30-11:00 pm. The lots are pay-to-park lots. Shuttle pickup and drop off on the north side of the river will be near the Chattanooga Theatre Centre at the intersection of Tremont and River Streets.