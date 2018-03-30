Porch Boy Rebels
Sky Zoo 5709 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Wednesday
Concerts & Live MusicBig K.R.I.T. - Heavy is the Crown
Concerts & Live MusicLife&Culture X Mouthgremlin: EQ Why/ Seanni B/ Paradiso/ Ben Lee
Concerts & Live MusicThe Prime Cut Trio
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
Thursday
This & ThatFood Rx: Using Food as Medicine
This & ThatChaTech Women Social
Education & LearningSoap Making
Theater & DanceSpring Bellydance Session
Friday
This & ThatHug-a-Bunny Day
Art & ExhibitionsThe Ukrainian Egg Program
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Saturday
Outdoor Theater & Dance This & ThatSonRise Resurrection Pageant, DRAMA
This & ThatHug-a-Bunny Day
Sunday
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
Concerts & Live MusicSpinster
Concerts & Live MusicNabil Ince
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
Monday
Theater & DanceSpring Bellydance Session
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicMegan Howard
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
Education & LearningChattanooga Self-Improvement Meetup
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Art & ExhibitionsA Night at the Museum with George Singleton
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Holder
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots