“Porto” Opening Reception

After a month off we are super excited to be hosting two incredible artists @marlasweitzer and @cvtienda for our next exhibition. Come out and join us and the artists for the opening reception of their two person show “Porto” on June 8th from 6-10pm. As always, this is a free event and welcoming of everyone. Refreshments will be provided along with great times. Tell your friends and see yall there!

From the artists:

Vargas’ ceramic sculptures examine the power of belief and faith. By mimicking statues that can be purchased at swap meets and bodegas, Vargas uses clay and molds to create objects that layer symbolism in an effort to create his own folklore.

Sweitzer’s paintings explore color, touch and light through a repetition of mark. The paintings seek to make space for an inner and outward logic — where the outer world along the periphery brings one into center. At this center, Sweitzer responds to the movement of oil paint in a structure of meditative marks..