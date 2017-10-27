Portrait Society of America | Portrait Academy

October 27-28

Townsend Atelier is pleased to host one of only two Fall Portrait Academies produced by the Portrait Society of America.

Portrait Academies are a series of educational weekends providing a unique opportunity to watch, learn and talk with nationally known artists.

On Friday evening from 6-9pm artists Marc Chatov, Seth Haverkamp and Dawn Whitelaw will demonstrate simultaneously from live models. Saturday morning will feature a three-hour demo by Michelle Dunaway. The afternoon will begin with an illustrated lecture by Dawn Whitelaw followed by a panel discussion and critiques from original artwork brought in by attendees.

Registration is required and space is limited so register early! Tuition: $179.

Click here to register

If you are traveling from out of town and need advice on accommodations or other things to see and do in Chattanooga, feel free to contact us at Townsend Atelier and we will be happy to help! info@townsendatelier.com or 423-266-2712

SCHEDULE

Friday, October 27, 2017

6:00pm-9:00pm- Face-Off Demonstration

Marc Chatov, Seth Haverkamp and Dawn Whitelaw

Saturday, October 28, 2017

9:00am-12:00pm: Demonstration with artist Michelle Dunaway

12:00pm-1:30pm: Lunch on your own

1:30pm-2:30pm: Presentation

2:30-3:00pm: Panel Discussion

3:30pm-4:30pm: Critiques from original work