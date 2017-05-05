Portrait Sculpture Workshop

May 5, 6, & 7

10 am-5 pm each day

Visiting instructor, Angela Cunningham, will guide students through sculpting a portrait in water-based clay. Working from a live model, students will study the classical figure tradition of understanding the structure of the human head. Students will begin with the foundational big shapes of the whole head looking for gesture, proportion and large planes. Then moving to establishing facial features and smaller planes, to eventually moving to details and refining the surface of a finished piece. The class intentions will focus on capturing the accuracy and likeness of the model, creating a gesture and pleasing composition in the surround, and showing an emotion that captures the essence of the model and captivates the viewer. A variety of clay modeling techniques will be discussed and demonstrated throughout the workshop. The class is suitable for all skill levels, from complete beginners onward, and all students will receive individual attention. Angela will also advise students on how best to fire or cast their pieces after the workshop.

The model fee is included in the workshop fee. There will be a one-hour lunch break each day. Feel free to bring your own lunch or enjoy plenty of dining options in our southside neighborhood. For those students traveling from out of town, feel free to contact us if you need help with determining accommodations etc.