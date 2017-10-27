Portrait Society of America's Fall Portrait Academy

Chattanooga's Townsend Atelier is hosting one of only two of the Portrait Society of America's Fall Portrait Academies held this year. Portrait Academies are a series of educational weekends for figurative painters that provide a unique opportunity to watch, learn and talk with nationally known artists. The academies will be held at Studio Incamminati in Philadelphia, PA and at Townsend Atelier in Chattanooga, TN.

Our Academy will begin on Friday, October 27 from 6-9 pm. Three nationally acclaimed artists, Marc Chatov, Seth Haverkamp, and Dawn Whitelaw will do a live "FACE OFF" painting demonstration simultaneously from live models. Saturday morning, October 28, will feature a three-hour demo by award-winning artist Michelle Dunaway. The afternoon will begin with an illustrated lecture focusing on practical insights to painting skin tone by Dawn Whitelaw, followed by a panel discussion, Q&A, and critiques from original artwork brought in by attendees. Registration is required to attend the event and space is limited. Tuition is $179.