Portraits and Dreams: Virtual Movie Night

You’re Invited to the WTCI Virtual Movie Night screening of Portraits and Dreams! RSVP to save your seat and join us live from home here: https://ovee.itvs.org/screenings/2ywdk

Portraits and Dreams, Directed/Produced by Wendy Ewald and Elizabeth Barret and Produced by Robert Salyer, revisits photographs created by Kentucky school children in the 1970s and the place where their photos were made. Photographer and artist Wendy Ewald, who guided the students in making their visionary photographs, returns to Kentucky and learns how the lives and visions of her former students have changed. The film combines new narratives and insights of the now adult students.

After you RSVP for the film, make sure to save a seat at our follow up virtual community story share event on Nov.19 at 6:30pm! In this community event, join our facilitators Ashley Conrad, Rondell Crier, and Josiah Golson alongside a local community panel as they engage participants in a virtual experience around the film’s themes of community storytelling, memory, participatory art, and identity.

These events are a collaboration with POV, the award-winning independent non-fiction film series on PBS www.pbs.org/pov