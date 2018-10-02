Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (CCA) presents the Choo Choo Kids Fall show, Postcards from Broadway, directed by Cody Murphy with choreography by Lindsay Fussell.

This original musical revue will feature 14 high school performers presenting hits from several Broadway shows including Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Pajama Game, The Boy from Oz, Footloose, Young Frankenstein and many more!

Second year Musical Theatre director Cody Murphy has assembled a very talented cast of actors/singers/dancers who are current 9-12 grade Musical Theatre majors at CCA. The evening of song and dance will be Tuesday, October 2, at 7:00 pm in the CCA auditorium with a dessert reception to follow.

Tickets for the show are $5 or $10 for the show & reception (dessert tickets must be purchased in advance). Purchase tickets online at www.cca.hcde.org (click on online school payments) or at the door (show tickets only).