Postcards from Broadway

Google Calendar - Postcards from Broadway - 2018-10-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Postcards from Broadway - 2018-10-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Postcards from Broadway - 2018-10-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Postcards from Broadway - 2018-10-02 19:00:00

Center for Creative Arts 1301 Dallas Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (CCA) presents the Choo Choo Kids Fall show, Postcards from Broadway, directed by Cody Murphy with choreography by Lindsay Fussell.

This original musical revue will feature 14 high school performers presenting hits from several Broadway shows including Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Pajama Game, The Boy from Oz, Footloose, Young Frankenstein and many more!

Second year Musical Theatre director Cody Murphy has assembled a very talented cast of actors/singers/dancers who are current 9-12 grade Musical Theatre majors at CCA. The evening of song and dance will be Tuesday, October 2, at 7:00 pm in the CCA auditorium with a dessert reception to follow.

Tickets for the show are $5 or $10 for the show & reception (dessert tickets must be purchased in advance). Purchase tickets online at www.cca.hcde.org (click on online school payments) or at the door (show tickets only).

Info
Center for Creative Arts 1301 Dallas Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Postcards from Broadway - 2018-10-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Postcards from Broadway - 2018-10-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Postcards from Broadway - 2018-10-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Postcards from Broadway - 2018-10-02 19:00:00
DI 15.38

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Friday

September 21, 2018

Saturday

September 22, 2018

  • Charity & Fundraisers Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & That

    Chattanooga Zoo

Sunday

September 23, 2018

Monday

September 24, 2018

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours