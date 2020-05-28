Postpartum: Caring for Yourself and Caring for a New Tiny Human - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Postpartum

This class will be an overview of the postpartum period. We will talk about how to prepare emotionally, and practically for the transition into parenthood. Adding a new baby is a big adjustment so let talk about what to expect during this transition. What supports mom is likely to need during this time and how to access them will be discussed. Other topics include Infants and bonding, soothing infants, sleep for mom and baby and early parenting.

This class is part of The Chattery's Parenthood series.

Judie Misner has had a particular interest in New mothers and babies since the birth of her 4 children and graduation from the University of Illinois College of Nursing. She became certified as an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) in 1995 and has worked as a lactation consultant at Erlanger East Hospital for 14 years. Judie's professional training and years of observation and experience make her amply qualified to teach Planning for Parenthood.