Pottery Wheel Demo

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

We will have our talented and vibrant ceramicist, Mary Lynn Portera, hosting a pottery wheel demo this coming Saturday from 1-4pm.

Stop by to meet Mary Lynn, learn about her process, and enjoy watching her create!

