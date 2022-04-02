River Gallery
Pottery Wheel Demo
We will have our talented and vibrant ceramicist, Mary Lynn Portera, hosting a pottery wheel demo this coming Saturday from 1-4pm.
Stop by to meet Mary Lynn, learn about her process, and enjoy watching her create!
to
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
