Power of ONE Week- ONE Community Wednesday: “On Wednesdays We Wear Pink” Dinner Party at Hamilton Place

Hamilton Place Mall 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Participating restaurants at Hamilton Place are offering 10-15% discount, with proceeds going towards More than Pink fundraising efforts.

Guests are encouraged to wear pink and show their RSVP text to receive 10-15% off at participating restaurants at Hamilton Place. This deal will last all day, and proceeds will contribute to fundraising efforts for the More than Pink walk on Saturday, October 1. Text WEDNESDAY to 423-345-1416 to RSVP, and don't forget to wear pink!

