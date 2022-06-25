× Expand Photograph by S. Alvarez; Illustration by J. Simek Anthropomorph in regalia (2.08m tall) from 19th Unnamed Cave, Alabama

Are you a fan of cave art, Native American history, and care about protecting cave and karst landscapes? Join us for a fascinating lecture by Dr. Jan Simek on Pre-Contact Native American Cave Art in the Southeast.

Dr. Simek is a Distinguished Professor of Science in the Anthropology Department of University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He is also SCCi's current volunteer Chief Scientist.