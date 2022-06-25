Pre-Contact Native American Cave Art in the Southeast

to

UCAuditorium 642 E. 5th St. Chattanooga, TN, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Are you a fan of cave art, Native American history, and care about protecting cave and karst landscapes? Join us for a fascinating lecture by Dr. Jan Simek on Pre-Contact Native American Cave Art in the Southeast.

Dr. Simek is a Distinguished Professor of Science in the Anthropology Department of University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He is also SCCi's current volunteer Chief Scientist.

Info

UCAuditorium 642 E. 5th St. Chattanooga, TN, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pre-Contact Native American Cave Art in the Southeast - 2022-06-25 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pre-Contact Native American Cave Art in the Southeast - 2022-06-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pre-Contact Native American Cave Art in the Southeast - 2022-06-25 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pre-Contact Native American Cave Art in the Southeast - 2022-06-25 19:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Friday

May 13, 2022

Saturday

May 14, 2022

Sunday

May 15, 2022

Monday

May 16, 2022

Tuesday

May 17, 2022

Wednesday

May 18, 2022

Thursday

May 19, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours